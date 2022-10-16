Sign up
Photo 4575
Pure Delight
Remember doing this when you were a kid? Lewis Ginter has the perfect hill for rolling, all the while squealing and making memories
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
WhatintheWorld
Taken
14th October 2022 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kids
,
hill
