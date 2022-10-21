Sign up
Photo 4580
Froggy Comes for Tea
How could I resist this little silicone tea diffuser? When I see his big smile, I automatically smile right back!
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9256
photos
26
followers
40
following
1254% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
20th October 2022 5:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tea
,
frog
Phil Howcroft
ace
simple things allison
October 20th, 2022
