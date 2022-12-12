Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4632
What’s Going on Here?
The big girls are the Advent team for this morning. Younger brother isn’t quite there yet. Watch him do his own thing.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9360
photos
23
followers
38
following
1269% complete
View this month »
4625
4626
4627
4628
4629
4630
4631
4632
Latest from all albums
4725
4629
4630
4726
4727
4631
4728
4632
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
11th December 2022 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
girls
,
boy
,
advent
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous fun shot.
December 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close