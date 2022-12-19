Sign up
Photo 4639
Mary and Baby Jesus
Actually Sarah and Baby Joseph starring in our church pageant this morning. Not a peep out of Baby Jesus. He was a real trooper.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
nativity
