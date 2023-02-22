The Ronald McDonald House in Richmond

The Ronald McDonald House is a program helping families physically, economically, and emotionally during their health care journey. It helps in many ways to reduce stress and financial burden for families when they must travel far from home to access medical care for their child.

I recently learned they have a program collecting and delivering toys to young patients and their families at several area hospitals. I began choosing toys to review for the Amazon Vine program of which I am a member, and within 3 weeks I collected picture books, puzzles, stuffed animals, stress balls, and art activities. Today I dropped them off at the central house on Monument Avenue and there was happiness on both sides.