Journey to the Moon

Members Monday at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture gave an after-hours look at the brand new exhibition: Apollo: When We Went to the Moon. Lots of replicas, video clips and actual artifacts brought this time of space exploration vividly to life.

Although I’m no engineer, this event has special meaning to me. Apollo 11 landed the weekend John and I got married. The two events are inextricably linked in my mind.