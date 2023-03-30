Previous
Each in Its Own Time by allie912
Our neighbor’s white dogwood is in full bloom. Meanwhile our pink dogwood is just opened its blossoms for the first time. It is great to be able to enjoy each at its own pace.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
