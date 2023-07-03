Sign up
What a Bargain!
This is the hospital bill for our son’s delivery, July 2, 1974. Not to get too personal, I am highlighting the basic charges only — room, nursery, delivery room.With charges like this, you hardly needed insurance!
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
WhatintheWorld
hospital
bill
