Previous
Photo 4856
Put Your Thinking Cap On
This beautiful clock at the VMFA has a most unusual face. Can you decode the numbers and letters? There was nothing on the accompanying text to provide any explanation.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
clock
,
vmfa
Diane
ace
Hmm. Tempus fuji? I thought it was tempus fugit. 2 4. Is it a 24 hour clock? It is a beautiful and interesting clock.
July 24th, 2023
