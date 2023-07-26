Previous
New "Improved" Rice Cooker
New “Improved” Rice Cooker

This is how I cook rice: using a quart sauce pan, pour a cup of rice into 2 cups of boiling water to which I’ve added a tablespoon of bouillon. Cover. Reduce heat to simmer. Cook approximately 20 minutes. Let it sit a few minutes or til needed.
I got this rice cooker through the Amazon Vine program, where I choose items to try out and review. This came with a 14 page book of instructions including several pages of safety warnings.
It’s got to be pretty remarkable to surpass the tried-and-true method I’ve been using since I first starting cooking. I’m keeping an open mind.
Allison Williams

