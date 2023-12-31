Sign up
Previous
Photo 5015
Master of All He Surveys
Robins stick around Richmond all winter. He may be trying to blend in, but that red breast gives him away every time.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
roof
,
robin
