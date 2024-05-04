Previous
Inspired by a Friend by allie912
Inspired by a Friend

When I saw the posting of my FB friend’s French toast dinner, I knew what we were having tonight. It was just as yummy as I expected. Served with bacon and fresh fruit and yogurt, it was just as good as it sounds.
4th May 2024

Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
