Previous
It’s Magic! by allie912
Photo 5141

It’s Magic!

I just wanted some old-fashioned straightforward sponges for a few specific chores, but I couldn’t find any locally that were not enhanced with a scrubbing surface or other extras to increase the price. I turned to Amazon and almost struck out there as well, til I saw a description of a set of six that seemed to be just what I wanted.
Then came the shock and disappointment when the package arrived. Six tiny pieces of what looked like notebook paper. With disgust, I went to the kitchen sink and put one under the faucet. Within seconds my flat paper had swelled into the sponge of my dreams. Amazon, I’ll never doubt you again!
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1408% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise