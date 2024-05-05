It’s Magic!

I just wanted some old-fashioned straightforward sponges for a few specific chores, but I couldn’t find any locally that were not enhanced with a scrubbing surface or other extras to increase the price. I turned to Amazon and almost struck out there as well, til I saw a description of a set of six that seemed to be just what I wanted.

Then came the shock and disappointment when the package arrived. Six tiny pieces of what looked like notebook paper. With disgust, I went to the kitchen sink and put one under the faucet. Within seconds my flat paper had swelled into the sponge of my dreams. Amazon, I’ll never doubt you again!