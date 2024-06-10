Sign up
Previous
Photo 5177
Many Hands Make Light Work
After worship this morning, there was a call for help clearing a couple of spaces to be reconfigured for classroom use. Volunteers of all ages showed up, and before long the rooms were empty and ready for their new purpose.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
0
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
9th June 2024 6:15pm
wpc
