Many Hands Make Light Work by allie912
Many Hands Make Light Work

After worship this morning, there was a call for help clearing a couple of spaces to be reconfigured for classroom use. Volunteers of all ages showed up, and before long the rooms were empty and ready for their new purpose.
Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
