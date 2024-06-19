Previous
Water Features by allie912
Photo 5186

Water Features

On a hot hot day at Lewis Ginter seeing water all around provided refreshment.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1420% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise