Previous
Lily Season Winding Down by allie912
Photo 5197

Lily Season Winding Down

The.liliy on the lower left is a Turk’s Cap, and according to Bernard, it is the last variety to bloom. He said by the 4th of July the lilies will be spent. I will really miss them.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1423% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise