Photo 5197
Lily Season Winding Down
The.liliy on the lower left is a Turk’s Cap, and according to Bernard, it is the last variety to bloom. He said by the 4th of July the lilies will be spent. I will really miss them.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Album
WhatintheWorld
Taken
29th June 2024 2:14pm
lilies
