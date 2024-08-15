Sign up
Previous
Photo 5243
Rose Heaven
The combined fragrance of dozens of species of roses wafted up as we approached the garden.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
2
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
14th August 2024 7:07pm
Tags
roses
