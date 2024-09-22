Sign up
Photo 5281
Ornamental Plant on Steroids
Seen at the VMFA. These elephant leaves were mammoth.
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (4th generation)
Taken
20th September 2024 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
leaves
,
vmfa
Diane
ace
They are huge!
September 22nd, 2024
