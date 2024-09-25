Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5284
Capturing Summer Joy
Found this while looking for a picture for today. This was taken on the last day the pool was open. Love the exuberance of Ann in the front.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10663
photos
15
followers
29
following
1447% complete
View this month »
5277
5278
5279
5280
5281
5282
5283
5284
Latest from all albums
5281
5376
5282
5377
5378
5283
5379
5284
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
15th September 2024 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pool
,
women
Diane
ace
Fun shot.
September 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close