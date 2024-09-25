Previous
Capturing Summer Joy by allie912
Capturing Summer Joy

Found this while looking for a picture for today. This was taken on the last day the pool was open. Love the exuberance of Ann in the front.
Allison Williams

Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Diane ace
Fun shot.
September 25th, 2024  
