Photo 5286
And So It Grows
It has been a long time coming, but here is the second gardenia bloom I have been patiently awaiting. Fortunately it has bloomed before the frost came. A lovely way to end the summer.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
26th September 2024 7:04pm
Tags
gardenia
