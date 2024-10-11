Sign up
Photo 5300
Waiting at the Dentist
As the dental hygienist pointed out, this poor soul with her single tooth shows us what happens if you do NOT practice good dental health.
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
doll
,
dentist
