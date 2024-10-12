Previous
Never Before by allie912
Photo 5301

Never Before

I have never displayed a political sticker on my car or anywhere, but this election is too important to stay silent. For the sake of democracy, free speech and individual freedom, I will be voting for Kamala.
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1452% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
It's our responsibility to vote.
October 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise