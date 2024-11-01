Sign up
Previous
Photo 5321
Their Bark is Worse than Their Bite
And bark they did! But all the while the tails were wagging.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Tags
dogs
Rick Schies
ace
I bet they love the attention
November 1st, 2024
