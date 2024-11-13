Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5333
Can You Guess What These Are?
I gave these wooden rollers to Dana, my artist friend. Each one has a different pattern. You could use them to decorate cookies, but their primary purpose is to create textures on ceramics.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10761
photos
15
followers
29
following
1461% complete
View this month »
5326
5327
5328
5329
5330
5331
5332
5333
Latest from all albums
5425
5330
5331
5426
5332
5427
5428
5333
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rollers
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close