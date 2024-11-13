Previous
Can You Guess What These Are? by allie912
Photo 5333

Can You Guess What These Are?

I gave these wooden rollers to Dana, my artist friend. Each one has a different pattern. You could use them to decorate cookies, but their primary purpose is to create textures on ceramics.
Allison Williams

