Photo 5338
Artistry in the Real World
Another fun display from the Imago Dei art students. The combination of art and marketing is a statement about how this school sees the integration of creativity into daily life.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
pizza
,
art
Diane
ace
Nice display of children's art. I wish more schools encouraged creativity.
November 18th, 2024
