Artistry in the Real World by allie912
Photo 5338

Artistry in the Real World

Another fun display from the Imago Dei art students. The combination of art and marketing is a statement about how this school sees the integration of creativity into daily life.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Diane ace
Nice display of children's art. I wish more schools encouraged creativity.
November 18th, 2024  
