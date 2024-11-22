Previous
Golden Carpet by allie912
Photo 5342

Golden Carpet

Fallen leaves made the trip to the laundry room somewhat tricky, but I’d say it was worth it.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1463% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact