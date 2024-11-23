Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5343
You're the Reason We Can’t Have Nice Things
I found the glass globe from this garden gnome in pieces on the patio stones. I can only surmise this is the handiwork of Syd the Squirrel. The rascal.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10781
photos
15
followers
29
following
1463% complete
View this month »
5336
5337
5338
5339
5340
5341
5342
5343
Latest from all albums
5435
5340
5436
5341
5342
5437
5343
5438
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gnome
Rick Schies
ace
Could it have been the wind?
November 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close