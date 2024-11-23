Previous
You're the Reason We Can’t Have Nice Things by allie912
Photo 5343

You're the Reason We Can’t Have Nice Things

I found the glass globe from this garden gnome in pieces on the patio stones. I can only surmise this is the handiwork of Syd the Squirrel. The rascal.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1463% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
Could it have been the wind?
November 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact