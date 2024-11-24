Previous
Moving From One Holiday to the Next by allie912
Photo 5344

Moving From One Holiday to the Next

The decorations around here are kind of schizophrenic this week. After Thursday, eeything turns to Christmas.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1464% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact