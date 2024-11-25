Previous
The Hanging of the Greens by allie912
Photo 5345

The Hanging of the Greens

Wreaths on the doors, a manger in the sanctuary, trees in lots of places and lights everywhere. Next Sunday is the beginning of Advent!
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1464% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact