Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5345
The Hanging of the Greens
Wreaths on the doors, a manger in the sanctuary, trees in lots of places and lights everywhere. Next Sunday is the beginning of Advent!
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10785
photos
15
followers
29
following
1464% complete
View this month »
5338
5339
5340
5341
5342
5343
5344
5345
Latest from all albums
5342
5437
5343
5438
5439
5344
5345
5440
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
WhatintheWorld
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
wreath
,
wpc
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close