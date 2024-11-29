Previous
Golden Leaves in the Golden Hour by allie912
Photo 5349

Golden Leaves in the Golden Hour

You might recall that I am a real lover of Ginkgo trees. They outdid themselves today, starting with a carpet of their leaves in preparation for The Big Drop when ALL their leaves cascade down.
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Allison Williams

@allie912
Diane ace
Beautiful trees.
November 29th, 2024  
