Previous
Let the Holidays Begin! by allie912
Photo 5350

Let the Holidays Begin!

My neighbor went away for Thanksgiving, but not before she decorated her front yard. Note: She used solar panels to power her lights, and they twinkled brightly throughout the night.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1465% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact