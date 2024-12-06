Previous
Spread the Word by allie912
Photo 5356

Spread the Word

We were given a chance to play with Legos at church, then later that afternoon I stumbled on another good use for Legos this holiday season, sponsored by the Lego Company itself. Perhaps you might like to participate.

https://www.lego.com/en-us/build-to-give?CMP=AFC-AffiliateUK-JF2DY0n6uhs-3146997-1539294-10
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1467% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact