Spread the Word

Photo 5356
We were given a chance to play with Legos at church, then later that afternoon I stumbled on another good use for Legos this holiday season, sponsored by the Lego Company itself. Perhaps you might like to participate.
https://www.lego.com/en-us/build-to-give?CMP=AFC-AffiliateUK-JF2DY0n6uhs-3146997-1539294-10
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
lego
