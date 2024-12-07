Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5357
Where Art and Tradition Meet
I went to the VMFA to catch up on a photography exhibit before it leaves the museum (more from that tomorrow) Even before I made it to the gallery, I fell in love with the holiday tree. Who wouldn’t?
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10809
photos
15
followers
29
following
1467% complete
View this month »
5350
5351
5352
5353
5354
5355
5356
5357
Latest from all albums
5449
5354
5355
5450
5356
5451
5357
5452
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
WhatintheWorld
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vmfa
,
poinsettias
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close