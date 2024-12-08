Bell Ringers Prepare

Previous
Photo 5358

As I ascended to the main level of the museum I could hear the chiming sounds of what turned out to be the Reveille Bell Ringers. It appeared to be a practice session for a later performance. I felt privileged to hear just a bit of it.
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Danette Thompson ace
Lucky you. I sure miss hearing bells.
December 8th, 2024  
