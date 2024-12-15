Sign up
Previous
Photo 5365
Colorful Santa
This little tchotchke is a fun addition to the holiday scene. The colors change but the message stays the same,
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
christmas
