Previous
As Far As the Eye Can See by allie912
Photo 5369

As Far As the Eye Can See

I bring out this amazing Christmas quilt every holiday season. My dear friend — former college roommate and fellow safari traveler — created this for me as a precious Christmas gift. What a treasure.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1470% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact