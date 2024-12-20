Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5370
A New Watch for John
A new smartwatch for John, and it was my job to set it up. The challenge was pairing it using a different iPad from my own. It was a challenge but I persevered,, and John is more convinced than ever that I am a tech genius.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10835
photos
15
followers
29
following
1471% complete
View this month »
5363
5364
5365
5366
5367
5368
5369
5370
Latest from all albums
5367
5462
5463
5368
5369
5464
5370
5465
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
WhatintheWorld
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
watch
,
“qr
,
code”
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close