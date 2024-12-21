Sign up
Photo 5371
From Her Garden
This arrangement (with the exception of the lilies that Susan got at Trader Joe’s) came right from Susan’s garden. Those sweet little white flowers are narcissi, usually blooming in the Spring. I think they are a true Christmas miracle.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
Allison Williams
