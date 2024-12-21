Previous
From Her Garden by allie912
From Her Garden

This arrangement (with the exception of the lilies that Susan got at Trader Joe’s) came right from Susan’s garden. Those sweet little white flowers are narcissi, usually blooming in the Spring. I think they are a true Christmas miracle.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
