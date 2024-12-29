Previous
Waiting for My iPad by allie912
Waiting for My iPad

I just got this great new case delivered for my iPad. Unfortunately my iPad is in the shop with a charging problem, and of course with the New Year’s Day holiday coming up, I won’t get it back til Thursday. It’s like waiting for Christmas!
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Allison Williams

Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Pretty!
We do get so used to our technology and life changes without it
Beautiful cover
