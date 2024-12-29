Sign up
Previous
Photo 5379
Waiting for My iPad
I just got this great new case delivered for my iPad. Unfortunately my iPad is in the shop with a charging problem, and of course with the New Year’s Day holiday coming up, I won’t get it back til Thursday. It’s like waiting for Christmas!
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
3
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
case
,
ipad
Diane
ace
Pretty!
December 29th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
We do get so used to our technology and life changes without it
December 29th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful cover
December 29th, 2024
