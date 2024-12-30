Previous
Sweaters of the Season by allie912
Photo 5380

Sweaters of the Season

A fair sampling of the festive holiday garb seen at church today. Ugly sweaters? No way!
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1473% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact