Looking Ahead by allie912
Photo 5383

Looking Ahead

The sun looks a bit shopworn this year, but that is a pretty good metaphor for life for John and me. We are still here and God willing, we’ll take every day ahead as a gift. Wishing you all the best for 2025.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
