Photo 5384
Love from Florida
Max sent me many pictures of their kitty cat for the digital picture frame and I gently suggested I would like an equal number of the humans of the family so he took this selfie.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
man
boy
selfie
