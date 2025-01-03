Previous
Love from Florida by allie912
Love from Florida

Max sent me many pictures of their kitty cat for the digital picture frame and I gently suggested I would like an equal number of the humans of the family so he took this selfie.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Allison Williams

