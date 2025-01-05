Previous
Men at Work by allie912
Photo 5386

Men at Work

My neighbor is having her kitchen renovated, and Thursday the workers got started ripping out all kinds of things. Here is the evidence
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1475% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact