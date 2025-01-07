Previous
Feed the Birds by allie912
Photo 5388

Feed the Birds

Happy to share chopped up unsalted peanuts with the blue jay, mockingbird, cardinal and the aptly nicknamed “snowbird” (junco) that drop by looking for nourishment. The one thing I can’t provide is water.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1476% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact