Getting the Job Done by allie912
Photo 5390

Getting the Job Done

Based on the noise coming through the wall, my neighbor’s kitchen renovation must be progressing as expected. Today a truckload of boxes was deposited and then wrestled through the front door. Can’t wait to see the finished project.
9th January 2025

Allison Williams

