Market Forces

When I first met John, he was a stock broker. He bought this replica of a statue by Isadore Bonheur, a French sculptor of the nineteenth century noted for his animal statues. The bear and bull fighting here have always been metaphors for the opposing directions that stocks can take (Bears pull their prey DOWN while Bulls toss their foe UP.) They are shown here locked in mortal combat which of course is the general state of the market.