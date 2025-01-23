Sign up
Previous
Photo 5404
Truth in Advertising
The picture on the package of this Stouffer bowl
looked mouthwatering, right? Unfortunately, it was not to be.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
22nd January 2025 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stouffer
Dorothy
ace
That’s too bad.
January 23rd, 2025
