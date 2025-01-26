Sign up
Photo 5407
No Time to Use the Hose
Not a good idea to leave a hose connected in freezing weather.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
ice
hose
