Mystery Solved

If you follow me on FaceBook, you know I was intrigued by an article in Southern Living magazine focused on the Nightingale Ice Cream Company, described as a “Richmond favorite.” When I posted that I was not personally acquainted with this confection, I heard from a number of local friends who told me just how good it was.

Then this morning two church friends surprised me with an actual Nightingale ice cream sandwich!

So here it is, next to a standard grocery store sandwich for comparison. I confess it was a bit much for me, but a slice or two made a nice treat.



