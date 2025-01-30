Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5411
What Happened?
A startling sight in a row of otherwise conventional houses. I can’t tell if this was part of a standard renovation or the result of some terrible disaster.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10917
photos
15
followers
29
following
1482% complete
View this month »
5404
5405
5406
5407
5408
5409
5410
5411
Latest from all albums
5503
5408
5504
5409
5505
5410
5411
5506
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
29th January 2025 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close